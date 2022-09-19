Last 2 Mourners to See Queen Elizabeth II Lie in State Form "Forever" Bond

Grief has a way of bringing people together.
Such is the case for Sima Mansouri and Chrissy Heerey, who were the final two mourners to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall before her funeral on Sept. 19 (you can watch here). After waiting in line for hours together, the former strangers told NBC News how the emotional experience helped them form an unexpected bond.
"I think the people that you've met, that's a moment," said Heerey, who was the final mourner to view the Queen. "It's a friendship that will last forever."
Mansouri added, "That's right. We shared this together, and that's what makes it special. And I think that we'll be friends forever, and the Queen brought us together."
Before her passing on Sept. 8, the Queen touched many people's lives across the world throughout her 70-year-long reign, including Mansouri, who told NBC News that she's "adored her since I was a little girl."
Born in Iran, Mansouri has lived in London for 25 years since moving from the U.S. "I call this place home, and she made me feel like I was at home here and safe, always have," the 55-year-old noted. "I always looked up to her."
Being the last mourner to view the Queen at around 6:30 a.m. local time (a.k.a. 1:30 a.m. ET) was a special moment for High Wycombe native Heerey, especially as a member of the Royal Air Force. "To be able to do that on behalf of the Royal Air Force and a female and to an amazing that will never be replaced," she said, "it was an honor." It was her second time visiting the Queen's coffin.
It's no surprise Mansouri and Heerey formed a fast friendship, as lines to view the monarch sometimes reached a wait time of 24 hours. Among those who put in the time was David Beckham, who himself waited for more than 12 hours to pay his respects.
Following her funeral at Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, Prince Phillip, her sister Princess Margaret and parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.
