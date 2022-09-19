WATCH LIVE

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II During Funeral Service

Prince William and Kate Middleton's middle child, Princess Charlotte, wore a pin in honor of her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the late monarch's funeral service on Sept. 19.

By Kisha Forde Sep 19, 2022 11:31 AMTags
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesPrincess Charlotte
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering Her 70-Year Reign

Queen Elizabeth II's legacy lives on.
 
The life of the late monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, was honored during a funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. (You can watch here).
 
And in a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte, 7—who attended the funeral alongside parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and older brother Prince George, 9—wore a horseshoe brooch pinned to her black coat. The Queen historically had a love of horses and the sport of horse-riding, which was passed down to the 7-year-old as well. 

Kensington Palace confirmed the pin Princess Charlotte wore was a gift from her great-grandmother herself.
 
In fact, when Charlotte was around just 17-months-old, her mom Kate revealed, per ABC News, that just like the British monarch, her daughter was already "really enjoying her riding." Her Majesty also discovered her passion for horses at a young age, with the Queen visiting her first stable at 16 years old—which led to a lifelong admiration.

photos
70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte is among the youngest members of the royal family in attendance to honor the Queen.

Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's Outfits Honored Queen Elizabeth

2

See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II

3

Royal Fans React to Spider on Queen Elizabeth II's Casket at Funeral

Keep reading for more photos from the emotional day.

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III & Prince William
PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Princess Anne
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George, Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry & Prince William
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George & Kate Middleton
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton
PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte & Prince George
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Queen's State Funeral
David Ramos/Getty Images
King Charles III
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles III & Princess Anne
OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry
PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice
HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice & Prince Andrew
FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton
Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince George
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince William, King Charles II & Prince Harry
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Charles' Note to Queen Elizabeth
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton
Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew & Prince Edward
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's Casket
photos
View More Photos From Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Funeral
Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's Outfits Honored Queen Elizabeth

2

See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II

3

Royal Fans React to Spider on Queen Elizabeth II's Casket at Funeral

4

Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said

5

Breaking Down the Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral