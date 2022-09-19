See the Sweet Way Princess Charlotte Honored Queen Elizabeth II During Funeral Service

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering Her 70-Year Reign

Queen Elizabeth II's legacy lives on.



The life of the late monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, was honored during a funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. (You can watch here).



And in a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte, 7—who attended the funeral alongside parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and older brother Prince George, 9—wore a horseshoe brooch pinned to her black coat. The Queen historically had a love of horses and the sport of horse-riding, which was passed down to the 7-year-old as well.

Kensington Palace confirmed the pin Princess Charlotte wore was a gift from her great-grandmother herself.



In fact, when Charlotte was around just 17-months-old, her mom Kate revealed, per ABC News, that just like the British monarch, her daughter was already "really enjoying her riding." Her Majesty also discovered her passion for horses at a young age, with the Queen visiting her first stable at 16 years old—which led to a lifelong admiration.