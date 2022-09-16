Offset Explains Why It’s “Harder” Than Ever to Get Cardi B Presents

What do you get the girl who has everything?
Ahead of Cardi B's 30th birthday on Oct. 11, this is the question her husband Offset has been asking himself. After all, for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's birthday last year, Offset bought a mega mansion in the Dominican Republic—so it's safe to say the pressure is on.
"These are the hard times," he exclusively told E! News. "First off, she has everything. Second off, she doesn't want anything. Third off, I'm gonna get her something because she deserves it. It's getting harder and harder."
Although it may be getting harder to top his own surprises, the 30-year-old is putting a lot of thought into his next purchase.
"I'm trying to move her towards gifts—that's why I bought her a home last year because they mean more or last more and it's a great investment," he said. "Made a lot of money from the houses we've got now, and it's like, I'm trying to stay at that angle. But it's hard. Like for Christmas, we buy the kids and family stuff—we don't always get on each other."
But Cardi isn't the only one getting used to receiving grand gestures. The couple—who share 4-year-old daughter Kulture, and 12-month-old son Wave—recently celebrated their youngest kid's birthday with a car-themed party. And thanks to Cardi's younger sister, Hennessy, he rolled into his own bash in style with his very own toy car.
"I was like oh this is crazy," he called. "I was like, ‘He should drive, he should enter the party like this.' So, we sent the car ahead. It wasn't even planned, she came up with the craziest toy for him because he don't even want to get out of it—like he got hella toys over here unopened. He just want to get in his car and go."
Since Offset and his family are clearly cool, it made all the more sense for the "Walk It, Talk It" artist to partner with Doritos for their Triangle Tracker program.
"First off, I love Doritos as a brand," he shared. "So, I was super excited when I got the call to work with them, like everybody loves Doritos!"
As Offset explained, it's a full circle moment for the kid in him. "Also, I like the way that they always keep their brand going towards kids and culturally, like always fun," he continued. "I've never seen the business side, I've only seen good, good chips and good commercials and good vibes. And it's just like me giving back to the culture. I couldn't wait to be a part of it."