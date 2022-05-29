Cardi B Shares Shocking Video of Yacht Sinking into the Ocean While on Vacation With Offset

Watch : How Cardi B Changes Diapers With Long Nails: TUTORIAL

Cardi B just offered her fans a front-row seat to Titanic 2.

While on vacation with husband Offset, the R&B star posted on her Twitter and Instagram Story videos of a nearby small yacht sinking into the ocean, with extra Cardi color commentary.

"It's sinking! A whole motherf- oh my G- it's sinking!" she exclaimed, watching the accident with the Migos rapper from a beachfront villa with a private pool. "Ya'll see that?"

Cardi noted that "luckily, no one was in there." She also pondered aloud if there was "a big boat that could save" the yacht, as it slowly sank near a rock.

"It's gone!" she continued. "It's gone! Bye-byeee! Bye! Oh my God, it's gone! Oh my God! Aaaaaaaah!"

Cardi tweeted, "I can't believe I'm actually watching a yacht sink."

Offset also shared footage of the yacht on his Instagram Story. "Man that s--t gonna sink," he told his wife, who responded, "Oh my God, babe, it's going to sink! Oh my goodness! It's going down!"