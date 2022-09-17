All the Times Pregnant Blake Lively Made a Style Statement on the Red Carpet

Blake Lively announced she is pregnant with her fourth child in a glamorous gold dress. But this isn't her only memorable look. Take a peek at all of her best fashion moments over the years.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 17, 2022 7:00 PMTags
FashionBabiesBlake LivelyBest DressedE! Insider
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

This isn't gossip, girl...

Blake Lively has proved time and time again that she's a fashion icon, wearing some of the most incredible outfits on and off the red carpet. In fact, she made a fierce style statement at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15, where she debuted her baby bump in a glitzy dress.

While announcing her pregnancy, which marks her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake shined bright in a silver and gold sequins Valentino mini dress. The design featured bell sleeves with fringe adornments and see-through fabric.

She completed her look with hoop earrings, beige Mary Jane platforms and a white scarf, tied in an effortless bow that cascaded down the dress. 

"I just like to create," she said at the event. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

While she didn't include fashion in her list, there's no denying she's master at dressing. After all, she's one of the few celebrities who doesn't work with a stylist.

photos
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

No matter if she's wearing fashion masterpieces at the Met Gala or rocking chic maternity looks, Blake most definitely has a keen sense of style. 

But don't just take our word for it. Keep scrolling to relive her best looks over the years.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Looking Golden

The actress debuts her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in a glitzy gold dress from Valentino.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Beauty in Blue

The A Simple Favor star stepped out in a dazzling blue co-ord set to see the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Glitz and Glam

While attending the Free Guy premiere with Ryan, Blake certainly stole the spotlight this sparkly pink cut out gown.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pretty in Pastel

Blake brings a splash of color to The Adam Project premire.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
Little Black Dress

Who says an LBD has to be boring? The star's cut-out look proves that the timeless design can be risqué.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Orange You Glad

The Gossip Girl alum turns the street into her own personal runway, as she turns heads in a vibrant orange power suit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Gala Masterpiece

Blake proves why she's Met Gala royalty in this Versace Atelier masterpiece.

Backgrid
Lady in Red

Blake takes NY by storm while attending a Met Gala after-party in this sexy red-beaded corset dress.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust
Bow Down

Her presence is a present! Blake stuns in a red mini dress that features a massive bow front detail and beaded appliqués.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Image
Beautiful in Black

Blake can't get enough of suits and she ups the ante with this all-black look, complete with a daring sheer top.

UMV/Star Max/GC Images
Navy Queen

The actress is looking fierce in a suit, sunglasses, hat and boots. 

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Perfectly Suited

Blake looks rocks a floral-print suit with a violet coat as she walks into down the street in NYC.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Classically Stunning

The actress wears a menswear-inspired look to New York Fashion Week. She even added a top hat to complete the outfit.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Prints and Patterns

The actress mixes it up with style, wearing two complementary, yet different patterns. The brooch on her collar, however, is the hero of this look.

Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Ravishing Ribbons

Blake's fashion is a present to the style obsessed. Between the earrings, glitz, red ribbon and shoes, we're not sure which part of her ensemble is our favorite.

James Devaney/GC Images
Suited Up

The star demonstrates how to wear menswear-inspired fashion on the streets of NYC.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The Empress

Blake took the cake at the 2018 Met Gala. This Versace gown was made for the star's stunning figure, and the over-the-top headpiece tied it all together. This look was everything. 

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Lavender Fields

The actress keeps it casual in a linen suit and effortless hair.

James Devaney/GC Images
Dapper Duchess

Take note: You need a suit with wide-leg pants for fall. Also, adding a floral pin to your suit won't hurt.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
What a Doll

Looking like the ultimate queen of candy wonderland, Blake sports a cotton-candy pink Jenny Packham dress paired with yellow Christian Louboutin heels. This look is perfect for a picnic in the park or even a sweet stroll down candy lane. 

Splash News
Fab in Plaids

The starlet made a huge fashion statement in this plaid, black-and-white, fleece dress paired with a tan designer coat. 

Ron Asadorian / Splash News
Perfectly Paired

This bright-red patent leather coat by Michael Kors does all the talking for this actress. The look is paired with pointed pumps and a natural face. 

Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Beauty in Black

Keeping it sexy and simple, the mom and wife opted for a sleek LBD with a plunging neckline paired with strap heels. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Dapper Diva

The stunning actress bares some major leg in this gorgeous navy blue Sonia Rykiel tuxedo dress. This look could be casual or dressy, pairing it with anything from heels, sneakers...or do like Ms. Lively and add a tie for a pop of color. 

James Devaney/GC Images
New York State of Mind

Blake looks like a lovely piece of graffiti art in this abstract and colorful Oscar De La Renta dress. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Denim Chic

OK, these embroidered heels definitely makes the look, but this fashionista paired them with this amazing oxblood leather trench and denim-blue wrap dress. Wow!

James Devaney/GC Images
Suit and Tie

Blake show you how to make your boyfriend's suit look cute. The acting diva kills it in this Ralph Lauren ensemble. 

Blair Raughley/Invision for Open Road Films/AP Images
Platinum Perfection

Ms. Lively sure knows how to pull off a red lip. This actress stuns in this Ralph & Russo suit paired with pumps. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Lively Morning

This babe was serving major vintage vibes in this all in one Chanel jumpsuit paired with pumps. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Bananas for Blake

Yellow yellow yellow! This Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit is fully equipped with all things chic and Blake is owning it. 

photos
View More Photos From Blake Lively's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

2

Harry, William and More of the Queen's Grandchildren Hold Vigil

3

Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to "Make More Babies" With John Legend

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi While Sharing Candid Pregnancy Pictures

2

Harry, William and More of the Queen's Grandchildren Hold Vigil

3

Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to "Make More Babies" With John Legend

4

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Raises the Kids 80 Percent of the Time

5

See How Kate Middleton Helped a Girl Honor the Queen With Toy Corgi