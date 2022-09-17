All the Times Pregnant Blake Lively Made a Style Statement on the Red Carpet

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

This isn't gossip, girl...

Blake Lively has proved time and time again that she's a fashion icon, wearing some of the most incredible outfits on and off the red carpet. In fact, she made a fierce style statement at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15, where she debuted her baby bump in a glitzy dress.

While announcing her pregnancy, which marks her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake shined bright in a silver and gold sequins Valentino mini dress. The design featured bell sleeves with fringe adornments and see-through fabric.

She completed her look with hoop earrings, beige Mary Jane platforms and a white scarf, tied in an effortless bow that cascaded down the dress.

"I just like to create," she said at the event. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

While she didn't include fashion in her list, there's no denying she's master at dressing. After all, she's one of the few celebrities who doesn't work with a stylist.