Dionne Warwick Teases Leonardo DiCaprio Over His Alleged “25-Year” Dating Rule

Watch : Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready to Date Again Following Breakup?

Catch this quip if you can.



Amid speculation that Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history involves women younger than a certain age, legendary singer (and arguably queen of Twitter) Dionne Warwick entered the chat with her own thoughts on the assertion.



"I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio's 25 year rule," the 81-year-old tweeted on Sept. 13. "His loss. You don't know what you're missing."



Dionne's joke for the 47-year-old comes weeks after he and girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, called it quits after four years of dating. After the breakup, Leo's ex-girlfriend, Kristen Zang—who dated for the actor from 1995 to 1999—said she felt the need to address the "ageist" comments surrounding Leo's most recent split.

"Now over 20 years later when I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex-girlfriend being referred to as having 'aged out' or being 'too old for Leo at 25,' puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll)," she wrote in an essay for People published Sept. 7. "I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?"