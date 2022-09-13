Why Demi Lovato’s Next Tour Might Be Their Last Amid Illness

Demi Lovato's time on the road might be coming to an end.
The "Cool for the Summer" singer is having difficulties continuing with their touring life, Lovato shared in since-deleted Instagram Stories published by Page Six on Sept. 13.
"This next tour will be my last," the Disney Channel wrote, "I love and thank you guys."
Lovato, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, said they are suffering from an undisclosed illness on the same day as their Sept. 13 performance in Santiago, Chile. The singer's photos appear to be taken from a hotel room overlooking a city.
"I'm so f--king sick." Lovato wrote. "I can't get out of bed."
In the last photo, Lovato said that they "can't do this anymore." Their tour is expected to run until Nov. 6.
However, it seems Lovato soon deleted the messages. In an update on Sept. 13, Lovato wrote on Instagram, "Gonna power thru it for you guys." Along with a sick emoji, they added, "I'll need help sining so sing loud for me bb's!!"
E! News has reached out to their rep for comment but hasn't heard back.
The singer's fans weighed in on their comments on social media, with one user writing, "if tour has to end then it's heartbreaking but we DONT ever want a repeat situation of 2018.. demis happiness and health is the most important thing to us.. the music is everything but them as a happy functioning healthy human living being means more .. demi lovato we love you."
In July 2018, Lovato was hospitalized due to a near-fatal overdose where she suffered a heart attack, multiple strokes and brain damage. Since then, the 30-year-old has taken steps in their sobriety journey, including completing treatment at a facility last year. In January, a source told E! News that Lovato was "home, in a great place and doing well."
The source added, "They are looking forward to getting back to work being with close friends and loved ones and want to focus on the positive."
The singer's mental health and substance abuse struggles has been the subject of three documentaries—Demi Lovato: Stay Strong in 2012, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated in 2017 and Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil in 2021.
Lovato, though, shared in August that they regret the projects.
"Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too," Demi told Alternative Press at the time. "And if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos."