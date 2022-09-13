Sandra Oh, Shonda Rhimes and Chandra Wilson Have a Grey's Anatomy Reunion at 2022 Emmys

Watch : Sandra Oh Shares Advice to "Squid Game" Star Jung Ho-Yeon

It's a great day for a Grey's Anatomy reunion.

Sandra Oh reunited with Grey's Anatomy co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes Sept. 13 at the 2022 Emmys. The Killing Eve star commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet selfie of the three from the ceremony.

"@shondarhimes and Chandra Wilson," Oh captioned the series of snaps, which featured pictures of the actress alongside a slew of other celebs—including the casts of Squid Game and Saturday Night Live. "@squidgamenetflix, me some @nbcsnl Women, great actors Michael Stuhlbarg and Steve Zahn, It looks like I'm admonishing Lorne Michaels, but really I'm pointing out his @orderofcanada Martin Short has one too. Me next!"

Oh and Wilson, who play Dr. Christina Yang and Dr. Miranda Bailey, respectively, starred together on the long-running ABC medical drama until Oh departed after 10 seasons in 2014.

Rhimes, who was showrunner until season 14 and remains an executive producer, responded to the post with a series of hearts.

Oh was nominated for the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the final season of Killing Eve. The award ultimately went to Euphoria star Zendaya, who picked up her second statue for her work on the HBO series.