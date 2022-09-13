Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Lizzo's Emotional Emmys Speech Is the Monday Motivation We Needed

Lizzo gave an inspiring speech after winning the 2022 Emmy Award for the Prime Video series Watch Out For the Big Grrrls.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 13, 2022 1:50 AMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebritiesLizzoNBCU
Watch: Emmys 2022 Snubs & Surprises: This Is Us, Selena Gomez & More

It's about damn time someone recognizes Lizzo's talent—on the small screen, that is.

The singer's Prime Video series Watch Out For the Big Grrrls took home a 2022 Emmy Award, streaming on NBC and Peacock, for Outstanding Achievement in a Competition Program on Sept. 12. The series beat out fellow nominees The Amazing RaceNailed It!RuPaul's Drag RaceTop Chef and The Voice. (See all the Emmys winners here.)

Lizzo took to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif, with her red dress and entourage following close behind her. As the Watch Out For the Big Grrrls team wiped away tears, Lizzo told the audience, "I'm very emotional, and the trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they're not that unique—they just don't get the platform."

The singer noted that plus-size people aren't highlighted on TV. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said. "Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me."

photos
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

She continued, "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You're going to see that person but bitch, it's going to have to be you.'"

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Lizzo went on to shout-out the Prime Video contestants, who were screaming and jumping in their seats. "One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever," Lizzo said. "Now, they are Emmy award winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girls!"

This marks Lizzo's first-ever Emmy award and brings her one step closer to achieving E.G.O.T. status. The singer took home a Grammy Award in 2020, meaning that she just has to win an Oscar and Tony to join the likes of John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited Series

Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, MAID
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
WINNER: Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
WINNER: Love On The Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

4

Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmys Speech Is a Masterclass in Comedy

5

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events