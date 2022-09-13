Lizzo's Emotional Emmys Speech Is the Monday Motivation We Needed

Watch : Emmys 2022 Snubs & Surprises: This Is Us, Selena Gomez & More

It's about damn time someone recognizes Lizzo's talent—on the small screen, that is.

The singer's Prime Video series Watch Out For the Big Grrrls took home a 2022 Emmy Award, streaming on NBC and Peacock, for Outstanding Achievement in a Competition Program on Sept. 12. The series beat out fellow nominees The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice. (See all the Emmys winners here.)

Lizzo took to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif, with her red dress and entourage following close behind her. As the Watch Out For the Big Grrrls team wiped away tears, Lizzo told the audience, "I'm very emotional, and the trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they're not that unique—they just don't get the platform."

The singer noted that plus-size people aren't highlighted on TV. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said. "Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me."