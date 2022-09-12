Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

How The Great Inspired Elle Fanning's Old Hollywood Emmys 2022 Look

Elle Fanning spoke to Live From E! host Laverne Cox to break down the inspiration behind her 2022 Emmys dress, handmade by The Great costume designer Sharon Long.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 12, 2022 10:57 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsEmmysExclusivesElle FanningCelebritiesNBCUE! Insider
Watch: Elle Fanning Pays Homage to Old Hollywood at 2022 Emmys

Elle Fanning is taking a note from old Hollywood for the 2022 Emmys.

The actress shared the inspiration behind her retro look with Live From E!'s Laverne Cox Sept. 12, revealing that she called on The Great costume designer Sharon Long and seamstress Catherine Shaw to craft her red carpet ensemble. (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.)

"I've always been inspired by the glamour of the '50s, specifically when costume designers would design actresses gowns," Elle shared while speaking to Laverne at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. "It's so special and you can see those dresses are made with love."

The Emmy-nominee continued, "Once I got nominated, I thought, 'wouldn't it be amazing if she designed my dress?'"

Sharon and Catherine were more than happy to oblige Elle's request and worked after-hours to hand-make the custom pink and black ensemble. Elle couldn't be happier with the way it turned out, adding, "I wanted to pay homage to the creatives on our show, because the world that's created in The Great, the way it looks is so important."

photos
What the 2002 Emmys Looked Like

The nominee credited the wardrobe and makeup teams, saying that it's their hard work that makes her performance possible. "They transform you, especially with characters," Elle explained. "You get up in the morning and you feel like yourself, all tired in sweatpants and boom! In my case, I put my corset on, I have a tall wig and I feel like a queen!"

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

And Elle plans on celebrating like a royal, too. The actress told Laverne that she and Nicholas Hoult were the only cast members able to attend the ceremony, as the rest had to stay back to continue filming for season three. Since they're unable to come, Elle shared, "We said we would party for all of them."

To that, we say, "Huzzah!"

Seasons one and two of The Great are streaming now on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

2

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

3

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

To see every star dropping jaws on the red carpet, keep scrolling...

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

In Tarik Ediz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Rachel Brosnahan

In Pamella Roland 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Bowen Yang

In Etro

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kate McKinnon

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jordan Klepper

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Ritter

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Melanie Lynskey

In Christian Siriano

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

2

Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks All Grown Up at the 2022 Emmys

3

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

4

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events

5

See All the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Looks