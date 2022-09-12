How The Great Inspired Elle Fanning's Old Hollywood Emmys 2022 Look

Elle Fanning is taking a note from old Hollywood for the 2022 Emmys.
The actress shared the inspiration behind her retro look with Live From E!'s Laverne Cox Sept. 12, revealing that she called on The Great costume designer Sharon Long and seamstress Catherine Shaw to craft her red carpet ensemble. (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.)
"I've always been inspired by the glamour of the '50s, specifically when costume designers would design actresses gowns," Elle shared while speaking to Laverne at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. "It's so special and you can see those dresses are made with love."
The Emmy-nominee continued, "Once I got nominated, I thought, 'wouldn't it be amazing if she designed my dress?'"
Sharon and Catherine were more than happy to oblige Elle's request and worked after-hours to hand-make the custom pink and black ensemble. Elle couldn't be happier with the way it turned out, adding, "I wanted to pay homage to the creatives on our show, because the world that's created in The Great, the way it looks is so important."
The nominee credited the wardrobe and makeup teams, saying that it's their hard work that makes her performance possible. "They transform you, especially with characters," Elle explained. "You get up in the morning and you feel like yourself, all tired in sweatpants and boom! In my case, I put my corset on, I have a tall wig and I feel like a queen!"
And Elle plans on celebrating like a royal, too. The actress told Laverne that she and Nicholas Hoult were the only cast members able to attend the ceremony, as the rest had to stay back to continue filming for season three. Since they're unable to come, Elle shared, "We said we would party for all of them."
To that, we say, "Huzzah!"
Seasons one and two of The Great are streaming now on Hulu.
To see every star dropping jaws on the red carpet, keep scrolling...
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)