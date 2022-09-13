Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

Watch : Steve Martin & Martin Short Joke About Cutthroat Rivalry at Emmys

From Only Murders in the Building to only fabulous style from Selena Gomez at the 2022 Emmys.

The singer, arriving fashionably late, entered the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12 in a stunning white gown that was guaranteed to turn heads. To complete the look, which featured an open back, the 30-year-old accessorized with a pop of color: dangling emerald earrings. (See every jaw-dropping look from the red carpet here.)

Not only is Gomez presenting tonight, but she also stars in and is an executive producer of Only Murders in the Building, which is up for Outstanding Comedy Series. In fact, the Hulu hit received 17 Emmy nominations this year. Creator Steve Martin and Martin Short—who play Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam—are up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and the show is a contender in categories like Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.