Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

From Only Murders in the Building to only fabulous style from Selena Gomez at the 2022 Emmys.
The singer, arriving fashionably late, entered the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12 in a stunning white gown that was guaranteed to turn heads. To complete the look, which featured an open back, the 30-year-old accessorized with a pop of color: dangling emerald earrings. (See every jaw-dropping look from the red carpet here.)
Not only is Gomez presenting tonight, but she also stars in and is an executive producer of Only Murders in the Building, which is up for Outstanding Comedy Series. In fact, the Hulu hit received 17 Emmy nominations this year. Creator Steve Martin and Martin Short—who play Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam—are up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and the show is a contender in categories like Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.
They've already got something to celebrate, with the show taking home three trophies at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Nathan Lane's performance as Teddy Dimas, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Outstanding Production Design.
Fans are still waiting to crack the case on when season three will be released. However, there's no mystery around how much this series means to Gomez.
"The show has changed my life in so many ways," she told Good Morning America at Only Murders in the Building's season two premiere in June. "Being able to take this role was one of the greatest opportunities, and then I'm surrounded by these guys who are certified legends and it's a blast."
Keep reading to see what every star wore...
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).