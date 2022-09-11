Here's What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis After Her Death

At least two of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs will live with family.
At the time of the monarch's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, she owned four—two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, one older dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. The corgis will now live with the person who gifted them to the monarch: Her son Prince Andrew, a source close to the Duke of York told NBC News.
"The queen's corgis will go to live with Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York at their home in Windsor, Royal Lodge," the insider said. "It was Sarah, Duchess of York who found the puppies which were gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew."
Sarah lives with Andrew despite being divorced from him since 1996 and shares with him daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
The duchess "bonded with the queen over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with the queen, by walking the dogs in Frogmore [House] and chatting," the source said.
No details have been revealed as to where the queen's two other dogs will live following her death. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward had recently told Newsweek that they would most likely go to the monarch's family.
The Duke of York had given Muick and a dorgi puppy, Fergus, to his mother in early 2021 in an attempt to cheer her up when her husband Prince Philip was hospitalized, The Telegraph reported.
Philip passed away at age 99 the following April. A month later, Fergus died at age 5 months. In June 2021, Andrew and his family gave the queen another corgi puppy, Sandy.
Earlier this year, the monarch was gifted Lissy, named after her. The dog won the 2022 Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship.
The queen often took her dogs on walks in the gardens surrounding Windsor Castle and Sarah "bonded" with the late monarch during the outings, The Telegraph reported.
The queen has owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis during her reign, most of which descended from her first corgi, Susan, who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday in 1944, according to Buckingham Palace. Over the years, some of the corgis were bred with dachshunds to create dorgis. One of the dachshunds was Pipkin, who belonged to the queen's sister, Princess Margaret, the palace said.
The queen's dogs accompanied her during her trips to her residences and a few also crashed her official engagements and appeared with her in official photographs. A 2016 pic taken by famous photographer Annie Leibovitz for the queen's 90th birthday shows the monarch with corgis Willow and Holly and dorgis Vulcan and Candy.
Holly passed away in 2016, while Vulcan died in 2020. In 2018, the queen mourned the passing of corgis Whisper and Willow, who was her last remaining home-bred corgi and who famously starred with her and Daniel Craig in a James Bond-themed comedy sketch that aired during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
See photos of the queen with her many dogs throughout her life:
