Here's What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis After Her Death

At least two of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs will live with family.

At the time of the monarch's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, she owned four—two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, one older dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. The corgis will now live with the person who gifted them to the monarch: Her son Prince Andrew, a source close to the Duke of York told NBC News.

"The queen's corgis will go to live with Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York at their home in Windsor, Royal Lodge," the insider said. "It was Sarah, Duchess of York who found the puppies which were gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew."

Sarah lives with Andrew despite being divorced from him since 1996 and shares with him daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The duchess "bonded with the queen over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with the queen, by walking the dogs in Frogmore [House] and chatting," the source said.