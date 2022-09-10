Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew and More Royals Unite at Balmoral After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Queen Elizabeth II's children Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, and their families, attended a church service near Balmoral Castle, where she died, and greeting supporters outside.

By Corinne Heller Sep 10, 2022 4:09 PMTags
RoyalsPrincess BeatriceQueen Elizabeth IIPrincess Eugenie
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II: Remembering Her 70-Year Reign

While King Charles III was in London to be formally proclaimed the new British monarch, his siblings and their families gathered near Balmoral Castle, Scotland, the home where their mother Queen Elizabeth II died.

On Sept. 10, two days after her passing at age 96, her younger children Prince AndrewPrince Edward and Princess Anne and several of the her grandchildren were seen attending a private church service across a river from their late mom's most recent home.

Andrew joined daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor, and Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall were later spotted greeting a crowd of mourners waiting outside and admiring large displays of flowers, gifts and notes dedicated to the queen, left outside Balmoral Castle.

This marked the second public appearance for Andrew since he was stripped of his royal duties earlier this year over his past friendship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was last seen in March at a ceremony honoring his late dad and the queen's husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99.

photos
The Order of Succession to the British Throne After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

As the family members made their joint appearance at Balmoral, their older brother King Charles III, 73, appeared before an Accession Council at St James's Palace in London to take his oath as the new monarch. The council included his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, his son and heir, Prince William, and Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, who signed the proclamation of his accession.

A day after the queen's death, Charles and Camilla both also appeared in public at Buckingham Palace to greet crowds of supporters of his late mother.

See photos of the Royal family at Balmoral:

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice

The family greets mourners outside the gates of Balmoral Castle as they head to a church service at Crathie Kirk in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on Sept. 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Wessex, Zara Tindall, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne & Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence

The group waves to well-wishers from the gates of Balmoral Estate after attending a private church service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Princess Anne & Zara Tindall

Queen Elizabeth II's daughter and her daughter greet the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle.

Andrew Milligan/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughters arrive for a private church service at Crathie Kirk.

Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, Sophie Countess of Wessex & Prince Andrew

The group meets members of the public after looking at the floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Balmoral Castle.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Princess Anne,  Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor & Sophie, Countess of Wessex

The group looks at the flowers.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor & Sophie, Countess of Wessex,

The family looks at the flowers left outside Balmoral Castle in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor & Sophie, Countess of Wessex

The group appears near flowers left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth II's daughter looks at the flowers displayed outside Balmoral Castle.

Yui Mok/AP/Shutterstock
King Charles III & Camilla, Queen Consort

The new monarch and his wife walk past floral tributes to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace a day after the monarch died at age 96.

Trending Stories

1

Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Kids Can Now Use Royal Titles

2
Update!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3

All About King Charles III's Reign Following Queen's Death

Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Kids Can Now Use Royal Titles

2
Update!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3

All About King Charles III's Reign Following Queen's Death

4

Prince William Supports Dad Charles as He's Formally Proclaimed King

5

Princess Beatrice's Husband Details 24 Hours After Queen's Death