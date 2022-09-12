Euphoria's Costume Designer Heidi Bivens Shares the Secrets Behind the Show's Most Iconic Looks

Watch : "Euphoria" Season 2: 18 Makeup Looks We LOVE!

Creating looks for one of the most popular shows on television can come with a lot of pressure. And while not everyone has the guts, Euphoria costume designer Heidi Bivens has learned to trust hers fully.

"Going into a film or a television show in the very beginning, I often don't know what my approach is going to be," she exclusively told E! News. "It's something that I feel out intuitively."

That intuition—which she's developed working as a stylist for fashion magazines and on movies like Mid90s and Spring Breakers—has steered her in the right direction, including towards her third Emmy nomination (one of 16 the HBO series received this year).

Nailing down the costumes viewers have grown to love has been a journey. Bivens explained that because each of the characters has their "own story aesthetically," for season one, she focused on the specifics of the characters' story arcs, like who they are, what they're going through, what they'd wear and why.