Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

As Expected, Euphoria's Cast Shut Down the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and more Euphoria stars dropped jaws at the 2022 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 13, 2022 1:40 AMTags
Red CarpetEmmysCelebritiesZendayaNBCUEuphoriaE! Insider
Watch: Colman Domingo - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

We've never, ever been happier over the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet.

On Sept. 12, Euphoria's ZendayaSydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo made dramatic entrances at the annual awards ceremony, airing live on NBC and Peacock, as they hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

And while the hit HBO drama may be known for its wildly audacious makeup, the cast members turned heads with their spectacular fashion. (You can see every star here for additional proof that this year's carpet was unmatched.)

Without a doubt, Zendaya stunned in a strapless ballgown by Valentino that exuded glamour with its billowing floor-length train and posh front bow that cinched her waist. Additionally, Sydney shined bright in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured intricate floral embroidery and beading.

As for Colman? The actor, who recently won his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, also looked dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana get-up.

photos
Emmys: The Breakout Stars of 2022

But don't just take our word for it. Keep on scrolling to see the Euphoria trio's award-worthy fashion.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney & Zendaya

Strike a pose!

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Zendaya

Wearing Lancôme makeup.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

Wearing Armani Beauty and OPI nail polish, with her hair styled with Nexxus and Shark Beauty.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Zendaya

In Valentino and Bulgari jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In custom Oscar de la Renta and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Colman Domingo

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

4

Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmys Speech Is a Masterclass in Comedy

5

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events