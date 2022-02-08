Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Reveals the Heartwarming Reason Her Car Project Means So Much to Her

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Euphoria" Hasn't Stopped DELIVERING

There's no steering Sydney Sweeney away from her favorite hobby.

Sure, she's glam on Euphoria as boy crazy Cassie, but off camera, she's getting down and dirty, fixing up her used 1969 Ford Bronco in front of an audience of nearly 1 million on TikTok.

"I wanted a Bronco so badly," Sydney said in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. "But I wanted to build one so that when I drove it and people said ‘cool car,' I could be like ‘yeah, thanks' and know I made it."

Since buying the car in Feb. 2021, she's done everything from wire brushing rust off to rebuilding a back axel—much to the delight of those watching along behind their phone screens.

Her restored Bronco is not the first old car she's driven, making her latest project a full-circle moment for the actress.

After moving from Spokane to L.A., Sydney drove her grandparents' old Volvo to get to class as a teen. At a high school full of Range Rovers and BMWs, she felt "embarrassed" of the car she said was initially inhabited by squirrels and covered in oil stains.