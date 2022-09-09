The Handmaid's Tale Announces Plans for Sixth and Final Season

Watch : Alexis Bledel Announces Exit From "The Handmaid's Tale"

The Handmaid's Tale will be under his eye for one final season.

On Sept. 8, Hulu announced that the Elisabeth Moss-starring drama would return for a sixth season, which will be its last. The fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale premieres Sept. 14 on the streamer.

"Five years ago, almost to the day, The Handmaid's Tale made history when it became the first show to win an Emmy for a streaming service," Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement. "In the time since, it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the finest creative talent in our industry on this show—distinct and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make significant cultural impact."

Based on the beloved novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale premiered in 2017 and has won 15 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2017 and acting trophies for Moss, Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones.