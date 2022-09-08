How Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Kids Are Bonding With His New Baby

Brian Austin Green's brood has embraced his new bundle of joy with open arms—literally.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star became a dad of five this summer when he and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess welcomed a baby boy named Zane Walker. Though some kids may have difficulties adjusting to a blended family, Brian—who also shares 20-year-old Kassius with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox—exclusively told E! News that hasn't been the case for his little ones and their newborn brother.
"They're great," he said, while promoting his partnership with Depend's Stand Strong for Men's Health campaign. "All day long, they are walking up to him and kissing and hugging him."
As a co-parent, Brian acknowledged that "it could have been a really tough experience." However, according to the actor, his boys have been "absolutely obsessed" and "beyond accepting" of their new sibling instead.
"They just they cannot get enough of him," he explained, "which is such a huge blessing because it could have not gone that way."
While Brian's parenting journey started two decades ago, he said Sharna—who he's been dating since 2020—is already navigating motherhood as if she's been a parent for years. "She's an amazing mom," he raved. "I'm so lucky that my life has sort of found itself on the course that it's on."
The 49-year-old continued, "She's amazing with my kids that I had previously. Life is just going really well."
The best part of watching Sharna become a first-time mom? "The way she handles parenting as gracefully as she does," Brian said. "The fact that she is as loving as she is. The fact that the kids are as excited about it as they are. I never could have foreseen what this experience has been."
In fact, the Melrose Place alum believed he was "done" with having more kids when he welcomed Journey six years ago. Lo and behold, fate had other plans.
"I'm gonna get a tattoo of a clock with no hands because I'm an absolute lifer at this point," he joked. "I am about 18 years away from dealing with the empty nest."
And now that his family has grown once again, Brian is focused on bringing out the best version of himself, which is why he partnered with Depend to encourage men to get screened of prostate cancer to stay on top of their health. Not only did the actor star in a PSA as part of the brand's new campaign, but he also went through with a check-up to set a good example for others—including his children.
"I think leading by example is the best way with the kids," Brian said. "I can't talk about the importance of something if I myself am not doing it."