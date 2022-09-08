How Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Kids Are Bonding With His New Baby

Watch : Brian Austin Green Gives Update on New Baby Boy

Brian Austin Green's brood has embraced his new bundle of joy with open arms—literally.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star became a dad of five this summer when he and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess welcomed a baby boy named Zane Walker. Though some kids may have difficulties adjusting to a blended family, Brian—who also shares 20-year-old Kassius with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox—exclusively told E! News that hasn't been the case for his little ones and their newborn brother.

"They're great," he said, while promoting his partnership with Depend's Stand Strong for Men's Health campaign. "All day long, they are walking up to him and kissing and hugging him."

As a co-parent, Brian acknowledged that "it could have been a really tough experience." However, according to the actor, his boys have been "absolutely obsessed" and "beyond accepting" of their new sibling instead.

"They just they cannot get enough of him," he explained, "which is such a huge blessing because it could have not gone that way."