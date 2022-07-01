Brian Austin Green Details "Amazing" Sharna Burgess' Labor and Delivery of Baby Zane

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

Brian Austin Green is giving credit where credit is due.

On June 28, the actor and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess welcomed baby boy Zane Walker Green into the world. And while some may be impressed to see Brian back on a red carpet just two days later, the 48-year-old actor believes Sharna deserves all the praise.

"Her water broke Sunday night," Brian exclusively shared with E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of Last the Night held at the Fine Arts Theater. "I was in Sacramento Saturday night for a screening of this. I flew home Sunday morning. We went to bed. Her water broke at 1:30 in the morning."

When the couple made it to a pre-scheduled doctor's appointment on Monday, June 27, they received confirmation that it was go time.

"The doctor said, ‘Yeah, for sure your water is broken. You guys are packed, right? I'm sending you to the hospital,'" Brian recalled. "So we went to the hospital and she's amazing. She's just the best."