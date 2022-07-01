Brian Austin Green Details "Amazing" Sharna Burgess' Labor and Delivery of Baby Zane

Brian Austin Green is giving credit where credit is due.
On June 28, the actor and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess welcomed baby boy Zane Walker Green into the world. And while some may be impressed to see Brian back on a red carpet just two days later, the 48-year-old actor believes Sharna deserves all the praise.
"Her water broke Sunday night," Brian exclusively shared with E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of Last the Night held at the Fine Arts Theater. "I was in Sacramento Saturday night for a screening of this. I flew home Sunday morning. We went to bed. Her water broke at 1:30 in the morning."
When the couple made it to a pre-scheduled doctor's appointment on Monday, June 27, they received confirmation that it was go time.
"The doctor said, ‘Yeah, for sure your water is broken. You guys are packed, right? I'm sending you to the hospital,'" Brian recalled. "So we went to the hospital and she's amazing. She's just the best."
Sharna confirmed the news on Instagram that baby Zane was born June 28 at 12:12 writing, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."
The couple's new addition is the first for Sharna and the fifth for Brian. The 90210 star is also dad to sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 (whose mom is Megan Fox) and 20-year-old Kassius (whose mom is Vanessa Marcil).
While Brian celebrated his new film out July 1, the actor is now looking forward to quality time with his family before his next big project.
"I'm just spending as much time as possible with Zane, with the kids, and really just making it a family environment," Brian shared. "What an amazing f--king year. What an amazing week."
That's not to say the past six months have been perfect. In April, the actor shared that he'd been recovering from ulcerative colitis for six and a half weeks. While he said the experience "wasn't very fun," it won't stop him from living life to the fullest.
"Sharna keeps me active and the kids keep me active, which is great," Brian said. "I'm just gonna keep kicking as long as I can."