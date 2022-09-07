Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Getting Involved in Don’t Worry Darling Drama

Going with the Flo.
Florence Pugh seems to be getting some subtle support from those closest to her amid the rumors she is feuding with her Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.
Following the closely watched premiere of the film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, the actress' stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray posted a series of photos of her walking the red carpet in her sparkly black Valentino ensemble. She captioned the Instagram post, "Miss Flo," seemingly referring to an alleged nickname Olivia once used for Florence, which had some fans calling shade.
Florence, 26, later took to social media to break down her beauty look and thank her glam team, particularly acknowledging Rebecca for understanding her.
"And to @rebeccacorbinmurray who understands me and my need for expression like no one else," she shouted out on Instagram. "I am constantly grateful for our collaboration and your vision."
The Midsommar star's stylist wasn't the only member or her glam squad who appeared to be #TeamFlorence. As seen in a since-deleted Instagram posts captured by fan accounts, her hair and makeup artists allegedly prepped and pampered Florence for her big night while wearing "Miss Flo" T-shirts.
"Did her stylist wear a miss flo shirt. they must know EVERYTHING," one fan tweeted while another joked, "I want to someday hate something as much as Florence Pugh hates Olivia Wilde."
ICYMI, the nickname "Miss Flo," was previously used by Olivia, 38, in that now-viral leaked video she allegedly sent Shia LaBeouf asking him to stay on Don't Worry Darling film.
"You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo," Olivia said in the clip alluding to tension between Florence and Shia. "If she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace—and I respect your point of view, I respect hers—but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope?"
(Shia's role was later recast with Harry Styles—who Olivia began dating publicly in January 2021 amid the film's production.)
But the drama didn't end with a cast shakeup. As the first looks at Don't Worry Darling started to making the rounds, rumors of an icy relationship between Florence and Olivia began, including a viral TikTok that noted that Florence was not promoting the film on social media like her co-stars.
Fast forward to the Venice Film Festival, Florence noticeable skipped the Don't Worry Darling press conference and, during the premiere, fans were quick to point out that she and Olivia did not pose together on the red carpet.
Although Florence has not publicly commented on the rumors, Olivia attempted to shut down any tension between the two of them.
"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she said during the Venice Film Festival press conference on Sept 5. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."
After the festival, Florence penned a message to her co-stars congratulating them on a job well done, also seemingly ignoring the gossip.
"What a moment this was," Florence captioned the Sept. 7 Instagram post, alongside a carousel of photos from the premiere. "A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I'd never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible."
She continued, "And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn't have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."