Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith Is "Looking Down" on Daughter Dannielynn on Her 16th Birthday

Larry Birkhead is thinking of the late Anna Nicole Smith amid their daughter's birthday.
The 49-year-old photographer penned a message to his daughter Dannielynn on Instagram in honor of her milestone sixteenth year around the sun. In the lengthy post, Larry gushed that he was so "proud" to be her father.
"Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born." he wrote in the Sept. 7 post. "That's if you want to feel really old."
Larry continued, "Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished. So proud to be your Dad!"
He also shared a sweet anecdote about Dannielynn that referenced their "wild ride" together.
"When I told Dannielynn what a great baby she was when she born, she shot back in true Dannielynn style … 'How do you know you weren't even there?'" he noted. "Ouch. I told her 'maybe not, but I have been there every day since I brought you home.'"
Sharing that his daughter has "brought joy and laughter to my life" he finished off with a sweet note dedicated to his late ex, saying. "Happy Birthday Rock on. Mom is looking down!"
Larry first met Anna Nicole in 2004 at the Barnstable Brown Gala, an annual bash that takes place before the Kentucky Derby.
After the television personality's passing in 2007 from an accidental prescription drug overdose, Larry obtained custody of Dannielynn after a hard-fought paternity battle.
Since 2010, the father-daughter duo have attended the Kentucky Derby in Anna Nicole's memory. Dannielynn honored Anna Nicole in 2019 by wearing the pink hat her mom sported at the 2004 Kentucky Derby.
Whether it's the Derby or at home, it's clear Anna Nicole is with Dannielynn every step of the way.