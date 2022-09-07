Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith Is "Looking Down" on Daughter Dannielynn on Her 16th Birthday

Watch : Tyler Henry Passes Anna Nicole Smith's Love Note to Larry Birkhead

Larry Birkhead is thinking of the late Anna Nicole Smith amid their daughter's birthday.

The 49-year-old photographer penned a message to his daughter Dannielynn on Instagram in honor of her milestone sixteenth year around the sun. In the lengthy post, Larry gushed that he was so "proud" to be her father.

"Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born." he wrote in the Sept. 7 post. "That's if you want to feel really old."

Larry continued, "Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished. So proud to be your Dad!"

He also shared a sweet anecdote about Dannielynn that referenced their "wild ride" together.

"When I told Dannielynn what a great baby she was when she born, she shot back in true Dannielynn style … 'How do you know you weren't even there?'" he noted. "Ouch. I told her 'maybe not, but I have been there every day since I brought you home.'"