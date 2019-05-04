Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielyn Birkhead, now age 12, has returned to the Kentucky Derby with her dad.

On Friday, the tween attended the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala that precedes the race with her father and the late star's ex, Larry Birkhead. Dannielynn was all smiles, wearing a sleeveless, yellow Junona dress with a pink floral bodice and a ruffled asymmetrical tulle skirt, paired with hot pink strappy sandals.

"Headed to the 31st annual Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala with Dannielynn, in her awesome dress by Junona. The start to an awesome weekend! #proudpapa #kyderby #KentuckyDerby2019 #BarnstableBrownGala," Larry tweeted, alongside a photo of him and his daughter.

Larry, who often coordinates his Kentucky Derby outfits with the child, wore a navy suit with a hot pink boutonnière.