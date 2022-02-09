Larry Birkhead Honors “One of a Kind” Anna Nicole Smith on 15th Anniversary of Her Death

Larry Birkhead is remembering all of the good in Anna Nicole Smith.



On Feb. 8, the 49-year-old shared a moving message on Instagram to honor his ex's memory. "Still remembering this one 15 years after her death," he wrote. "She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage."



The photographer concluded his post with, "Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out. Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom's smile, beauty and courage. Thanks to Anna's fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole."



Anna, who starred in her own reality series and was a former Playboy model, was found unresponsive in her Florida hotel room back in 2007. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she sadly passed away at the age of 39.