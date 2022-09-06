Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and a Jockstrap for Cheeky Interview Cover

Watch : Kim Kardashian, J.Lo & More Stars Celebrating Summer 2022

Have you been keeping up with Kim Kardashian's latest magazine cover?

The Kardashians star, 41, appeared on the front of Interview's September "American Dream" issue and, once again, her look has the internet buzzing.

For the cover shoot—which was photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen—Kim wore a denim jacket by Bottega Veneta as well as a pair of blue jeans by the same fashion house that were slid down to showcase perhaps the most talked-about part of her ensemble: a white jockstrap wrapped around her bare butt.

Kim was all for the look, too. "Oh my god. I loved it," the SKIMS mogul told Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, who interviewed and styled Kim for the issue, when asked if she liked wearing the jockstrap. "Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]—we just vibe so well when we shoot together. She's the first photographer that I've really gone full force with. The team was like, 'No jockstrap.' And I'm like, 'Come on. This is what I do.' I do best when I'm ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I'm glad we did it."