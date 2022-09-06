Why Nicole Richie Says She Will Never Focus on Fashion Trends

When it comes to trends, they just aren't making the cut for Nicole Richie.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the House of Harlow designer, who has undoubtedly cemented herself as a style icon, explained how she continues to keep an open mind with her fashion.
"I do not focus on trends, I never have actually," she pointed out. "Trends can be very limiting for some people. I'm all about celebrating the individuality of every person."
As for what she's most excited for as the fall season approaches? She says layering.
"Fall and winter are my favorite seasons," the Simple Life alum revealed. "I feel a little limited in the summer because it's so hot. But the second it drops, I'm telling you right now, even if it just drops to like 80, I'm going to get my jackets out."
She continued, "I'm ready. I had a hot chai latte two days ago with no shame. We've got to create it ourselves."
In fact, Nicole is so jazzed for autumn that she's pretty sure her and Joel Madden's kids, Harlow, 14, and Sparrow, 12, think she's crazy.
"They are getting their iced drinks and I'm getting my piping hot drink," she said. "My daughter and I were excited, she got the pumpkin spice latte the day it came out and I got a chai tea latte. She says it has nothing to do with fall, but to me it does. That is my fall drink."
Fall aside, there's a different kind of season that Nicole has at the top of her mind, telling E! News that being a judge again on Making the Cut has been such a joy.
"This is what you do, you pay it forward and you give people your time," she shared, "so it was an easy yes for me."
She continued, "It's been so much fun being back with Heidi [Klum] and Tim [Gunn]. That has been an amazing experience. Working with Jeremy [Scott] is just so much fun. He's just bright and colorful—not only physically, but his personality as well."
The reality TV competition show is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.