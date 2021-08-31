Nicole Richie's House of Harlow Will Make Its Fashion Week Debut This Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fall will be here sooner than you realize. Now is the perfect time to get ahead on your shopping for the season ahead. Fall Fashion Week is coming up too, which means we will get even more inspiration for the season's latest trends. Nicole Richie's brand House of Harlow 1960 will have a museum-like exhibition along with other Revolve brands for the online retailer's first appearance at Fall Fashion Week. Nicole's upcoming collection was "inspired by 1970's Lux Lounge with an after hours glamour feel mixed with notes of bohemian textures, prints and colors," per a press release from Revolve.

A new collection from House of Harlow is always good news for fashionistas, but this time around is extra special. House of Harlow is finally making jewelry again, which will drop in September. In the meantime, check out some of our favorite pieces from the brand below.