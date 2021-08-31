Nicole Richie's House of Harlow Will Make Its Fashion Week Debut This Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fall will be here sooner than you realize. Now is the perfect time to get ahead on your shopping for the season ahead. Fall Fashion Week is coming up too, which means we will get even more inspiration for the season's latest trends. Nicole Richie's brand House of Harlow 1960 will have a museum-like exhibition along with other Revolve brands for the online retailer's first appearance at Fall Fashion Week. Nicole's upcoming collection was "inspired by 1970's Lux Lounge with an after hours glamour feel mixed with notes of bohemian textures, prints and colors," per a press release from Revolve.
A new collection from House of Harlow is always good news for fashionistas, but this time around is extra special. House of Harlow is finally making jewelry again, which will drop in September. In the meantime, check out some of our favorite pieces from the brand below.
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Leya Embroidered Top
You can rock this black and white floral top with just about anything. It's great for a summer night with some denim shorts or you can dress it up with some fitted black pants when the temperatures drop. One Revolve customer loved it so much, sharing, "Absolutely stunning, fabric is beautiful so happy I bought it. Wore it with a pair of jeans out to dinner and got a million compliments." And who wouldn't want a million compliments? Add. To. Cart.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Inaya Bodysuit
This bodysuit is from Nicole's first-ever collaboration with her younger sister Sofia Richie. The ease of a bodysuit is always appreciated. You never have to worry about tucking in a top or adjusting anything that moved out of place and you can wear this terracotta color all year long.
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Heather Halter Top
It doesn't get more chic than this high neck halter top. And that open back is just to die for.
House of Harlow 1960 x House of Harlow 1960 Nick Bootie
Fall is the perfect time to update your boot collection. The Nick Bootie is available in black and brown. A Revolve shopper raved, "Love how they fit. Only booties that don't hurt my feet!" Cute heels that are actually comfortable? That's a "yes," for sure.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Sosa Jumpsuit
Orange you loving this jumpsuit? Bad puns aside, this jumpsuit is a can't-miss item. You'll turn heads everywhere you go in this bright ensemble.
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Marni Dress
Nothing says "fall" quite like a sweater dress. This one has a high neckline and and sophisticated bell sleeves.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Caro Jumpsuit
We all need more jumpsuits in our closet. There is nothing easier than just putting on one garment and you'll look sophisticated and fashion forward.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Naomi Maxi Dress
A maxi dress is another one of those effortless pieces that makes you look so put-together.
House of Harlow 1960 x House Of Harlow 1960 Doute Boot
The search for the perfect fall bootie is over. You can wear these with any outfit, whether you're keeping it casual or dressing up. It's just one of those shoes that always works.
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Kenji Mini Dress
The ruffled neckline and sleeves add a stylish flare to this red mini dress. It has an optional slip liner underneath with fully adjustable straps to customize your level of comfort.
