See Nick Cannon's 5-Year-Old "Genius" Son Golden on His First Day of Second Grade

Before Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcome a third baby together, they’re celebrating another milestone: Son Golden Sagon's first day of school. See the sweet snap below.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 31, 2022 12:35 PMTags
Nick CannonCeleb KidsCelebritiesSchool
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell

It looks like this school year is off to a golden start.

Nick Cannon son's Golden Sagon had his first day of second grade on Aug. 29, and the Masked Singer host marked the major milestone by sharing a back-to-school photo on Instagram. 

"Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! (And he's only 5 years old!!!)," Nick, who shares Golden with Brittany Bell, wrote in an Aug. 30 post. "Congratulations Champ!! I can't take none of the credit though! He gets his genius from his Mamma! @missbbell." 

In the picture, Golden could be seen holding up a "first day of 2nd grade" sign, which included the date, his age, his teacher's name (Ms. C) and what he'd like to be when he grows up (a scientist).

In addition to Golden, Nick and Brittany have a 20-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen. And soon, they'll be growing their family as the two announced on Aug. 24 that they're expecting another baby, with Nick writing on Instagram, "Time Stopped and This Happened @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE."

photos
A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

Nick also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and son Legendary Love, 2 months, with Bre Tiesi. The Wild 'N Out star also welcomed a son named Zen with Alyssa Scott in June 2021; however, the little one died from a brain tumor at age 5 months.

Back in May, Nick spoke about his family during an episode of E! News' Daily Pop.

"I don't know if I would've designed it this way," he told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, "but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I've been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose."

To see Nick's photo of Golden and more pictures stars have shared of their kids heading back to school, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Jessica Simpson

"These two had an amazing first day of school!" the fashion designer shared. "I'm so proud! Heart is full. Growin' up and ownin' it. Happy kiddos." 

Instagram
Nick Cannon

"Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! (And he's only 5 years old!!!)," the Drumline alum, who shares Golden with Brittany Bell, wrote in an Aug. 30 Instagram post. "Congratulations Champ!! I can't take none of the credit though! He gets his genius from his Mamma! @missbbell."

Instagram
Blac Chyna

"Dream's First day of Kindergarten," the 34-year-old captioned her Instagram post. "Proud mom moment."

Instagram
Tarek El Moussa

"Like many of you out there, today we dropped the little man off to first grade!" the HGTV star shared on Instagram. "Life is a wild ride and it's crazy how time flies!" 

Instagram
Cory Wharton

"First day of Kindergarten," The Challenge star wrote on Instagram. "Where is time going ??!! We all love you so much @thatsryderk & I'm so proud of you. Continue to be the big sister that you are, and continue to be the Ryder that everybody loves." 

Instagram
Al Roker

"I guess this is happening," the Today co-host wrote. "Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155." 

Instagram
Ryan Dorsey

"Dear Summer, What happened? How'd you go so fast? Kindergarten just ended, Now we're in 1st grade class!?" the actor wrote. "My big boy. @joseydorsey I Love you so much !!" 

Instagram
Beverley Mitchell

"First day of school for real!" the actress told her followers. "Kenzie in 4th and Hutton in 2nd and Mayzie has us all to herself!! #backtoschool #schoolisinsession #school." 

Instagram
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"Such a big week for @alessiluyendyk!" The Bachelor star wrote. "It was honestly hard to let go a little bit but she's happy and thriving!" 

Instagram
Amanda Stanton

"First day of 5th & 3rd grade," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Allison Holker

"First day of 1st GRADE!!" the So You Think You Can Dance pro wrote. "Couldn't be more proud of this little guy!! My MADDOX has the biggest heart and brightest smile that he shares with everyone!! My Baby boy forever!! #firstgrade #firstdayofschool #thebossfamily #thebosshouse." 

Instagram
Odette Annable

"This girl. The one who made me a mama," the actress shared online. "Being on the spectrum for Charlie means that not everyone understands her, but those of you who do ( and you know who you are) are just the luckiest to have her love, because it's loyal and it's genuine. She's a special special little girl. I love you Charlie Mae, keep shining sweet girl. I've got you forever and ever." 

Instagram
Bristol Palin

"It's the backward cowgirl boots for me," the former Teen Mom star wrote online. "1st day of school for my babies."
 

Instagram
Sean Lowe

"First day of kindergarten for my boy!" The Bachelor star wrote. "He's got at least six years of school ahead of him so I hope he enjoys every day of it!"

Instagram
Chris Harrison

"Two days two kids moved into college @texaschristianuniversity," the former Bachelor host shared. "We are physically and emotionally exhausted! Thank God @laurenzima was there every step of the way. Lots of sweat, laughs and a few tears (mostly from me). So proud of both these kids." 

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

"CAM!!! New Year! New School!" the Love Is Blind co-host said. "This kid is starting a new chapter and we are SOOO proud! Let's GO, Bud!" 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"Our sweet babies started school today!!!" the country singer shared with fans. "3rd grade and 1st! I can't believe how big they are getting." 

Instagram
Leah Messer

"We officially have a 4th grader," the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Instagram. "@adalynncalvert." 

Instagram
Gina Kirschenheiter

"Kids are officially back to school and officially back to early bedtimes!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote. "I'm officially back to early Netflix and chill time with @travis.mullen.85." 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Thankful for friends that are teachers that will pull one aside and grab his obligatory first day of school pic because he can drive and snuck out of the house before you could snap one!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "#back2school Grades: 3rd, 11th and 8th." 

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"First day of school! @zlatasavchenko1 @oliviasavchenko," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote online. "Love you my girls so so much and so proud of you both, have a blast." 

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

"Back-To-School 2022!" the Love Is Blind co-host wrote on Instagram. "Time is flying by… and I'm truly not sure how I feel. It's bittersweet. Also, Camden is rubbing it in that he has an extra week of Summer off. I don't have the heart to tell him they get out a week earlier at the end of the year." 

Instagram
Dr. Heavenly Kimes

"Guess who is a SENIOR this year!!" the Married to Medicine star wrote. "@iamalaurak #proudmom #married2med #TeamDaddy." 

Instagram
Guy Fieri

"Does this look like the face of an 11th grader who is thrilled for his first day of school?" the Food Network star wrote. "Good luck champ." 

Instagram
Ali Fedotowsky

"When do your kids go back to school? I don't know why it's never dawned on me before that it's so different depending on what state you live in," The Bachelorette star wrote on Instagram. "Here in Nashville pretty much everyone goes back early/mid August." 

Instagram
Carly Waddell

"And just like that I have a kid in school," the Bachelor Nation member wrote to her followers. "How are all you parents doing out there right now?!?!?!?!?" 

Instagram
Ryan Lochte

"Just like that, summer is over and back to school," Kayla Lochte shared on Instagram

Instagram
Ashley Wahler

"Happy first day of Kindergarten to my sweetest girl!" The Hills: New Beginnings star wrote on Instagram. "Of course she asked if after her posed pictures she could make a silly face." 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"And just like that I have a 1st grader and pre k 4!" the country singer shared. "#firstdayofschool." 

Instagram
Phaedra Parks

"So long #summer #hello #4th grade Mr. President has arrived!" the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote on Instagram. "#1stdayofschool #boymom #family." 

photos
View More Photos From Celeb Kids Head Back to School 2022

Trending Stories

1

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

2

Brittany Aldean Says Her Words Were "Taken Out of Context" Amid Feud

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

2

Brittany Aldean Says Her Words Were "Taken Out of Context" Amid Feud

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

4

Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Romance Into a Movie

5

Ashley Judd Recalls Holding Mom Naomi's "Laboring Body" as She Died