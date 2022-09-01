Laverne Cox Goes Deep With Melanie Lynskey & More on E!'s If We're Being Honest Emmys Special

Watch : If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox Premiering Monday at 10/9c

Laverne Cox is about to prove she can dazzle stars on and off of the red carpet.

The Live From E! host will put her impressive interview skills to good use as part of the network's new special, If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox. Spotlighting trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community, the series is set to kick off on Monday, Sept. 5 with a special Emmys edition featuring nominees Melanie Lynskey, Nicole Byer and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The trio of sit-downs will dive deep into each of the actress' careers, the landscape of representation and more. For Melanie, who's up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Yellowjackets, that includes revealing her journey with a psychic who may or may not have predicted her career, as well as sharing how an A-list actress is making sure Melanie has plenty of clothing options for the award show.