DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts to Ex Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding to Nikki Bella

Watch : Nikki Bella MARRIES Artem Chigvintsev in Paris

Carrie Ann Inaba is the perfect example of a supportive ex.

The longtime Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Aug. 29 to congratulate her former boyfriend, DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev, on his wedding to WWE star Nikki Bella.

Reposting a picture the newlyweds shared of their rings, Carrie Ann wrote on her Instagram story, "Congratulations to @theartemc and @thenikkibella," followed by three heart emojis.

Back in 2005, Carrie Ann and Artem met on season one of So You Think You Can Dance, on which Artem was a competitor and Carrie Ann served as a choreographer. That same year, Carrie Ann starred as one of the original DWTS' judges and has been on the show ever since.

The two began dating in 2006, but called it quits nearly three years later in 2009.

Following the breakup, she called Artem a "fine gentleman," adding, "it was very sad to let go of something that was so good on so many levels."