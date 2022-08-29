Nikki Bella Marries Artem Chigvintsev in Paris Wedding

Watch : Nikki Bella MARRIES Artem Chigvintsev in Paris

Nikki Bella went from fighting in the ring to getting one on her finger.

The Total Bellas star said "I do" to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev during a gorgeous Paris wedding ceremony on August 26, E! News confirmed. Surrounded by a small group of family and friends—and their adorable 2-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev—the two tied the knot after three years of dating.

Nikki confirmed the exciting news on Instagram on August 29 by posting two images, one of her and Artem's wedding rings and another of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The happy couple will soon give fans an exclusive look into their big day on the upcoming E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do. Premiering early next year, the four-part event will follow the bride and groom throughout the wedding planning process, from dress shopping to venue hunting to Nikki's bachelorette party and more.

But creating their dream wedding doesn't come without its challenges, as the pair continue to navigate parenthood at home while worrying if Artem's family from Russia will be able to make it to the wedding.