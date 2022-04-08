Dancing With the Stars Is Leaving ABC For New Home

Watch : JoJo Siwa & "Dancing With the Stars" Cast React to 2021 PCAs Nomination

Dancing With the Stars is waltzing into a new home.

ABC and Disney, the network's parent company, announced the competition show has been renewed for two seasons and will stream live on Disney+ in the fall. This leap makes DWTS the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a release April 8. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

According to Deadline, the show's Monday night slots have been replaced with NFL games, with the outlet citing an advisory ABC sent to its affiliate stations. ABC and ESPN inked a Monday Night Football deal with the NFL in February 2023.