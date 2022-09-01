Exclusive

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: Your First Look at the Full Spooky Schedule

Oh look, another glorious year of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween! See where your Halloween favorites, like Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice, fall in this exclusive look at the schedule.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 01, 2022
Come, we fly—to Freeform!

E! News has an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated lineup for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, which kicks off Oct. 1. And, for the record, you won't want to run amok after giving it a read.

That's right, Freeform is bringing back all your Halloween favorites—including Hocus PocusTim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice—for its annual television event. (And, like in previous years, you can watch Hocus Pocus a total of 13 times, Beetlejuice a total of 12 times and Nightmare Before Christmas a total of 4 times.)

As Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) himself would say: "It's showtime!"

Of course, those aren't the only spooky season classics to look forward to, as Freeform's spell-binding schedule also includes Ghostbusters (1984), Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, Halloweentown, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and more. Also, there are a few fiendish films new to the annual Halloween-themed lineup, including Get Out, Halloween (2018) and A Quiet Place.

If you're eager for a ghoulish good time this October, keep reading for the complete schedule:

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Saturday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. – Edward Scissorhands

9:10 a.m. – The Witches (1990)

11:20 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:25 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:05 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:25 p.m. – Beetlejuice

11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

 

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)

9:10 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

10:10 a.m. – Halloweentown

12:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

2:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

4:25 p.m. – Maleficent

6:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice

8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

10:45 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

 

Monday, Oct. 3

1:00 p.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) – Freeform Premiere

3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 4

11:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

4:30 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

7:00 p.m. – Maleficent

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

 

Wednesday, Oct. 5

12:00 p.m. – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

2:00 p.m. – Madagascar

4:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

6:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

8:00 to 11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Thursday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. – Madagascar

1:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

3:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00 p.m.  – Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. – Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Friday, Oct. 7

10:30 a.m. – Scared Shrekless

11:00 a.m. – Shrek Forever After

1:00 to 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy

12:00 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

 

Saturday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

10:00 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

5:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice

7:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:20 p.m. – Maleficent

11:25 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

 

Sunday, Oct. 9

7:00 a.m. – Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:35 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

2:40 p.m. – Beetlejuice

4:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:55 p.m. – Get Out – Freeform Premiere

9:25 p.m. – Halloween (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11:55 p.m. – A Quiet Place – Freeform Premiere

 

Geffen Pictures

Monday, Oct. 10

11:30 a.m. – A Quiet Place

1:40 p.m. – Get Out

4:15 p.m. – Halloween (2018)

6:50 p.m. – Happy Death Day – Freeform Premiere

8:55 p.m. – Happy Death Day 2U – Freeform Premiere

12:00 to 2:00 a.m.  – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Tuesday, Oct. 11

12:30 p.m. – Maleficent

2:30 p.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

5:00 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Wednesday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

1:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

3:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

8:00 to 11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Thursday, Oct. 13 (a.k.a Tim Burton Day)

10:30 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)

12:30 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

3:00 p.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

6:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

7:30 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

 

Friday, Oct. 14

10:30 a.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes

5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy episodes

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. – Hook

10:15 a.m. – How to Train Your Dragon 2

12:25 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:25 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!

2:55 p.m. – Scared Shrekless

3:25 p.m. – Shrek Forever After

5:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:40 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

11:50 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

 

Warner Bros.

Sunday, Oct. 16

7:00 a.m. – How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

10:45 a.m. – Scared Shrekless

11:15 a.m. – Shrek Forever After

1:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

3:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m. – Maleficent

11:55 p.m. – The Witches (1990)

 

Monday, Oct. 17

12:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

5:05 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Tuesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

3:30 p.m. - Fright Night (2011)

6:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Wednesday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. – Fright Night (2011)

1:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

4:00 p.m. – Maleficent

6:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

8:00 to 11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Thursday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)

1:00 p.m. – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

3:00 p.m. – Halloweentown

5:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)

 

Friday, Oct. 21

10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes

5:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. to  11:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes

12:00 a.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

9:00 a.m. - Maleficent

11:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

7:15 p.m. – Beetlejuice

9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

 

Sunday, Oct. 23

7:00 a.m. – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

9:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

3:10 p.m. – Beetlejuice

5:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:25 p.m. – Monsters, Inc

9:30 p.m. – Monsters University

12:00 a.m. – Shrek Forever After

 

Monday, Oct. 24

12:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

5:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2003)

9:00 p.m. – Maleficent

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Tuesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:00 p.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

3:00 p.m. – Halloweentown

5:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 26

12:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

2:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

4:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00 to 11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

 

Thursday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. – Ready or Not

1:00 p.m. – Maleficent

3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. – "Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00 a.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

 

Friday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

1:30 to 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy episodes

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Office episodes

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. – How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10 a.m. – Edward Scissorhands

11:40 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)

1:40 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:35 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:40 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:25 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 30

7:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)

9:05 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

10:45 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:50 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:55 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

7:05 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:15 p.m. – Maleficent

11:20 p.m.  – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

 

Monday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. –Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

5:00 p.m. – Maleficent

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 to 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror" episodes

