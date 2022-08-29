Megan Thee Stallion Is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and Is Ready for More Roles

Are we about to get Megan Thee She-Hulk?
Megan Thee Stallion recently shared that she'll soon be taking up her own role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of her new album Traumazine, Stallion revealed that she has been cast in the new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, inspired by multi-hyphenates like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube.
"When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music," she told The Cut Aug. 29. "I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress—I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."
Though it's not yet known what role Stallion will play in the comedy series, rumors began swirling of her involvement earlier this year when her stunt double, Marche Day, put She-Hulk on her resume. (Stallion's representatives have not returned E! News' requests for comment.)
Stallion has also been cast in A24's musical comedy F--king Identical Twins, which tells the story of two businessmen at odds with each other. After realizing they're identical twins, the two decide to switch places to reunite their family, a la The Parent Trap. The casting was announced in Feb. 2022, though it's not yet known what role Stallion will play.
But in her dreams, Stallion says she would to be a part of a Bring It On reboot, starring as Gabrielle Union's Isis.
"I always have wanted to be Isis," she said. "I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character."
Recently, Stallion explained how personal her sophomore album is, explaining how she broke down in tears while recalling the upsetting experiences she's had over the past few years. In 2019, her mother and manager, Holly Thomas, passed away of a brain tumor; in July 2020, her then-boyfriend Tory Lanez, allegedly shot her in the foot during a dispute after leaving a Hollywood Hills party. Lanez has since pleaded not guilty, and his trial is slated to being in September 2022.
"I was crying more so writing the songs than recording the songs," Megan said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up Aug. 12. "It kind of felt like a weight off my chest a little bit, actually saying some of these things out loud. But yeah, it felt good to say it out loud and I feel like it feels good to have people understand where I'm coming from."
New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere Thursdays on Disney+.