Megan Thee Stallion Is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and Is Ready for More Roles

Are we about to get Megan Thee She-Hulk?

Megan Thee Stallion recently shared that she'll soon be taking up her own role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of her new album Traumazine, Stallion revealed that she has been cast in the new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, inspired by multi-hyphenates like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube.

"When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music," she told The Cut Aug. 29. "I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress—I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."

Though it's not yet known what role Stallion will play in the comedy series, rumors began swirling of her involvement earlier this year when her stunt double, Marche Day, put She-Hulk on her resume. (Stallion's representatives have not returned E! News' requests for comment.)

Stallion has also been cast in A24's musical comedy F--king Identical Twins, which tells the story of two businessmen at odds with each other. After realizing they're identical twins, the two decide to switch places to reunite their family, a la The Parent Trap. The casting was announced in Feb. 2022, though it's not yet known what role Stallion will play.

But in her dreams, Stallion says she would to be a part of a Bring It On reboot, starring as Gabrielle Union's Isis.

"I always have wanted to be Isis," she said. "I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character."