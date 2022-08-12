Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Breaking Down in Tears While Writing New Album Traumazine

Megan Thee Stallion went on an emotional rollercoaster while writing songs for her newest album, Traumazine.
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper, 27, shared that she broke down in tears while writing her album as she recalled all the traumatic experiences she's gone through over the last few years.
"I was crying more so writing the songs than recording the songs," she explained on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up Aug. 12. "It kind of felt like a weight off my chest a little bit, actually saying some of these things out loud. But yeah, it felt good to say it out loud and I feel like it feels good to have people understand where I'm coming from. ‘Cause so many people could tell my story.
She added, "So many people got something to say about me that don't even know me, but I'm like, ‘Okay, well how about this? Let me put a little bit of my feelings in my music.' And then, you know, you can see where I'm coming from."
Megan's been through a lot since rising to fame in 2019 with her hit song "Big Ole Freak."
That March, the Houston native shared that her mother and manager, Holly Thomas, had passed away after battling a cancerous brain tumor. "The best mom in the whole world. The strongest woman on the planet," Megan captioned a throwback photo of her and her mom in a March 2019 Instagram post. "I can't even put complete sentences together rn RIP mama."
Then, in July 2020, Megan alleged that her then-boyfriend, rapper Tory Lanez, shot her in the foot during a dispute that took place after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills. Tory has denied Megan's claims and he pleaded not guilty to the assault and weapons charges related to the incident. His trial is slated to being in September 2022.
Megan recently got emotional while recalling the events that led up to the tragic shooting.
"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go," the "WAP" rapper told CBS Mornings April 25. "So, I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, bitch.' And he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.'"
Looks like Megan is putting it all in the music.