Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Breaking Down in Tears While Writing New Album Traumazine

Megan Thee Stallion went on an emotional rollercoaster while writing songs for her newest album, Traumazine.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper, 27, shared that she broke down in tears while writing her album as she recalled all the traumatic experiences she's gone through over the last few years.

"I was crying more so writing the songs than recording the songs," she explained on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up Aug. 12. "It kind of felt like a weight off my chest a little bit, actually saying some of these things out loud. But yeah, it felt good to say it out loud and I feel like it feels good to have people understand where I'm coming from. ‘Cause so many people could tell my story.

She added, "So many people got something to say about me that don't even know me, but I'm like, ‘Okay, well how about this? Let me put a little bit of my feelings in my music.' And then, you know, you can see where I'm coming from."

Megan's been through a lot since rising to fame in 2019 with her hit song "Big Ole Freak."