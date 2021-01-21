Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After False Report Claims Tory Lanez' Charges Were Dropped

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out after a false report emerged, claiming the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office dropped charges against rapper Tory Lanez.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, E! News learned that Tory still faces charges of assault with semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Additionally, Tory is accused of personally inflicting great bodily injury.
These charges were previously announced last October. At the time, the L.A. County D.A. did not identify Megan as the alleged victim, but the details and dates described in the October press release match her previous statements about the alleged crimes.
Tory, who pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 18, will appear in court on Feb. 25, after his initial hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 20 was rescheduled.
The hearing's postponement seemingly led to an unverified online report that claimed the charges against Tory were dismissed. In an explicit series of tweets, Megan called such a suggestion "fake news."
She claimed, "Y'all can't tell when s--t fake news? Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL."
The "Body" rapper then expressed frustration with people who spread the false report online. "AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ?" she wrote, claiming, "That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up."
Megan also reflected on these past few months, sharing, "Trauma is real I'm still traumatized from loosing [sic] my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I'm not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I'm reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive."
Tory allegedly shot Megan in the foot last July. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there was a "Shots Fired Investigation" on July 12 that led to the arrest of Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.
Then, in September, Tory released the song "Money Over Fallouts," in which he rapped, "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain't clean enough/How the f--k you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?"
He also claimed he was being set up, rapping in the song, "Y'all can play me, y'all can frame me, but I'ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would've said it when you seen the cops."
At the time, Megan's lawyer, Alex Spiro, claimed to E! News Tory was trying to launch a "smear campaign" against the "WAP" rapper. "We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative," Spiro claimed.
E! News reached out to Tory for comment on this story, but did not hear back.