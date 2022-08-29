Mindy Kaling Shares Sweet Photo of Her Daughter Katherine Stargazing With B.J. Novak

Never have I ever gone to the Griffith Observatory with Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.
Same? Well, Mindy's daughter Katherine has. The Never Have I Ever creator and the Vengeance star recently took the 4-year-old to the Los Angeles observatory, where they met with telescope operator Anthony Perkic and learned about astronomy.
"My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!" Mindy wrote on Instagram Aug. 28. "We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night. Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!"
The Ocean's 8 actress' photos from the outing featured sweet snaps of Katherine looking through a telescope and one of B.J. holding her. However, as she does in all of social media posts featuring her kids, Mindy made sure to shield the child's face from the camera to protect her privacy.
Mindy welcomed Katherine in December 2017 and gave birth to her son Spencer, now almost 2, in September 2020. The A Wrinkle in Time star has never identified the father of her children but recently shared how she feels about the rumors that B.J.—who she dated in the mid-aughts when they were starring on and writing for The Office but has remained close with since their 2007 split—could be their dad.
"It doesn't bother me," she said about the speculation when about it for Marie Claire's Wellness issue, which was released Aug. 9. "He's the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J.… If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."
Kaling told the magazine she'd consider sharing her family's journey in the future—she just wants her kids to be old enough to have a say in how their story is told.
"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," she continued. "I'm the only parent my kids have…I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."