Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Millie Bobby Brown, Ireland Baldwin, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner debuted hew hairstyles, while a Queer Eye star revealed that they've lost 35 pounds.

A celebrity testing out a new look ahead of a new season? Hey, stranger things have happened.

With fall is upon us, stars are shaking up their hairstyles, with Millie Bobby Brown opting for a dramatic chop and subtle color change and Ireland Baldwin debuting a platinum blonde buzzcut this week. Plus, Emily Ratajkowski documented her post-breakup haircut one month after her split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. And Drake decided to switch up his signature locks, showing off a slicked back hairstyle on Instagram.

Finally, two Kardashian-Jenner sisters showed off their respective subtle hair changes on a recent night out with the family plus a Queer Eye star detailed how they dropped 35 pounds while offering relatable AF weight loss advice. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Ireland Baldwin

"Do things that scare you."

That is exactly what the model did on Aug. 21, debuting her platinum blonde buzzcut in a series of Instagram photos.

"Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," Baldwin captioned the snaps, adding, "buzzed by @hairmettle" and tagging her hairstylist Hannah Bonetti.

On her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old explained that her "hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bulls–t" beginning at age 17. 

"It's long overdue for a restart/refresh," Baldwin continued. "I've always wanted to do this but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."

PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com
Khloe Kardashian

KoKo is ready for fall.

The Kardashians star debuted a subtle hair change—swapping her signature blonde locks for an autumnal bronde hue—when she celebrated her sister Kylie Jenner's Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics launch on Aug. 25.

The Good American founder's go-to hair colorist Tracey Cunningham later took to Instagram to share a video collage of before and after photos that showcased Kardashian's caramel highlights. As Cunningham captioned the post, "And just like that @khloekardashian went from gorgeous #blonde to gorgeous #bronde." 

Shotgetter / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner

Is Jenner over Gen-Z?!

To celebrate the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss in Ulta stores, the 25-year-old showed up at the party rocking a subtle new look: Bangs with a millennial twist. 

As Jenner's hairstylist Chris Appleton asked on Instagram, "Who's in to the Side part bangs on Kylie last night?"

Shutterstock; Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown

We give this new look an Eleven out of 10.

The Stranger Things star bid farewell to the waist-length strands she had been rocking for several months in favor of a dramatic bob, which she debuted the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event.

The 18-year-old also opted for a slightly darker hair color, dyeing her locks an almond blonde hue. 

Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW
Jonathan Van Ness

Can you believe that the Queer Eye star just debuted their own makeover, revealing that they've lost 35 pounds?

"I got a nutritionist back in April," Van Ness shared in an Aug. 25 TikTok, showing off their body transformation. "Here's the thing, I wanted to change my body size because of my gymnastics and my career. I wanted to do more stuff, I wanted to feel better."

The 35-year-old then offered relatable advice to anyone going on their own personal health journeys. "If you're thinking about it or you're getting super frustrated, it took me three weeks for anything to change," they reiterated, before cheekily adding, "So, now I'm a slut."

TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski

Sometimes you just have to take matters in to your own hands. Just ask Ratajkowski, who decided to give herself a haircut and documented the journey in a TikTok video. 

"Okay. We're going to the beach and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair," the 31-year-old explained. "Is this insane, am I being crazy?"

Ratajkowski then trimmed her front strands on a diagonal, layering shorter pieces to frame her face.

While the My Body author said she had "cut hair before," she admitted, "This is not my best work but you know, it's a start. It's a moment."

Instagram/Drake
Drake

Long hair, take care.

The 35-year-old debuted a new hairstyle in a series of Instagram photos posted on Aug. 25. In the snaps, the rapper is sporting a slicked back 'do along with his signature beard while gambling at a casino. "Give this guy a name..." he captioned the post, which ended with a video of him getting his hair rinsed out.

Instagram/Hannah Ferrier
Hannah Ferrier

This former chief stew is celebrating.

The Below Deck Mediterranean alum revealed she has hit her "goal weight" after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Ava, in Oct. 2020. The milestone also comes after her wedding to Josh Roberts this past March.

"Despite having a very hectic 6 months with my wedding, a new job and TONS of travel I have lost 25 pounds (11kg!)," Ferrier wrote in an Aug. 20 Instagram post, "and am back in my old wardrobe!"

