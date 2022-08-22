Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut in Must-See Hair Transformation

Watch : Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters

There's some serious buzz around Ireland Baldwin's new look.

The 26-year-old—who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger—is no stranger to a giant hair transformation, but her latest look may be the boldest yet as the model just debuted a blonde buzz cut.

In an Aug. 21 Instagram post, Ireland showed off her new hairdo paired with the caption, "don't tell me I won't do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle."

Her hairstylist Hannah Bonetti took to their own Instagram account to share footage of Ireland in the salon chair as the transformation was taking place.

"Had the absolute pleasure of helping @irelandirelandireland go fearlessly into uncharted territory this afternoon," Hannah wrote in an Aug. 21 Instagram post. "We were planning on a big change (like, bangs), but neither one of us knew our session would end in a transformation of this magnitude."

As for what the of haircut stands for, they added, "Today was a celebration of shedding that which no longer serves us."