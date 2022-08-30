Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change

Watch : Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer

Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty.

Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.

On Aug. 24, Khloe swapped her signature blonde style for a bronde color—a combination of blonde mixed with brown tones—to celebrate her sister Kylie Jenner's Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics launch.

If anything, Khloe's subtle hair makeover screamed fall season with its caramel hues. With summer coming to a close in just a few weeks, it appears the Good American co-founder is kicking off the trend early.

Tracey Cunningham, Khloe's go-to hair colorist for years, was the mastermind behind the transformation. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 27, Tracey shared a video collage of before and after photos that showcased how impactful a small change can be.