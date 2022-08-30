Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change

Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty.
Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
On Aug. 24, Khloe swapped her signature blonde style for a bronde color—a combination of blonde mixed with brown tones—to celebrate her sister Kylie Jenner's Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics launch.
If anything, Khloe's subtle hair makeover screamed fall season with its caramel hues. With summer coming to a close in just a few weeks, it appears the Good American co-founder is kicking off the trend early.
Tracey Cunningham, Khloe's go-to hair colorist for years, was the mastermind behind the transformation. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 27, Tracey shared a video collage of before and after photos that showcased how impactful a small change can be.
While Khloe hasn't called attention to her new hair color, she did post a pics of herself with her family members at Kylie's beauty event—where she debuted the makeover.
The family snapshot included matriarch Kris Jenner and Khloe's sisters, Kylie, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
To celebrate the launch of Kylie's Plumping Gloss, Khloe also seemingly tapped into the Barbiecore trend wearing head to toe pink. Everything from her oversized blazer, skin-tight long-sleeve shirt, pants and thigh-high boots were in the bright bubblegum color.
Kris also matched her daughter's vibe as she dressed in a Barbie-colored power suit. Kim, Kourtney and Kendall donned sleek black outfits, while Kylie arrived in a plunging white dress.
During the lavish affair, Kylie opened up about what makes her feel the most confident.
"Probably when I'm with my kids," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, referring to 4-year-old daughter Stormi and her 6-month-old son with Travis Scott. "Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident. Whenever Stormi's around, I always feel confident."