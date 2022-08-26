Lee Jung-jae's Next TV Role Is Perfect for Squid Game Fans

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has booked his next TV role and we've got the details. Find out the iconic character he'll be reprising and why he'll look a lot different than what you're used to.

Watch: "Squid Game" Star Lee Jung-Jae Dishes on Season 2

We're not playing games, Lee Jung-jae's next role is killer.

The Squid Game leading man is set to executive produce and star in Ray, a spin-off of the 2020 Korean film Deliver Us From Evil, according to Variety

Lee will reprise his role as Ray in the series, which is not yet attached to a streaming service or network. Described as "a Korean-Japanese ruffian whose brother had been killed by In-Nam (Hwang Jung-min)," Ray was dead-set on revenge in Deliver Us From Evil.

"Ray is expected to develop the back-story of the seductively evil Ray," according to the outlet, "establishing how he became such a cruel killer and setting him up against other villains around the world."

In the movie, Lee was heavily tattooed—including major ink covering his neck—so prepare to see the Emmy-nominated actor in a whole new light!

The series is being written by Kim Bo-tong and will be co-directed by Shin Woo-seok and Hong Won Chan, who helmed Deliver Us From Evil.

What You Should Watch After Squid Game

Despite the new gig, Lee is still set to star in the highly-anticipated second season of Squid Game.

The actor, who played protagonist and season one winner Seong Gi-hun, will reprise his role when the show returns. After all, the first season ended with Seong nearly boarding a plane, but turning around and promising vengeance against Squid Game overseer The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who will also return for season two.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also promised the emergence of new character Cheol-su, the boyfriend of Young-hee, the giant, deadly doll that loomed over season one.

As for what to expect from season two storyline-wise, Hwang told E! News to brace for an entirely new set of terrors.

"I have a set outline," he teased in July. "I have a treatment of a whole season two episode with new games and new characters. I like it. I think it's good. It's better than what I expected."

Season two of Squid Game isn't expected to hit Netflix until at least the fall of 2023. Pre-production on Ray is reported to begin in 2023.

