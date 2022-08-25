William Jackson Harper Shares a Glimpse Into The Good Place Cast's Group Chat

Watch : Yes, William Jackson Harper WILL Go Shirtless in The Resort!

William Jackson Harper stills makes sure to visit The Good Place every now and then—and he's not the only one.

The actor revealed as much during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 25, telling Justin Sylvester and guest host Kym Whitley that he and the rest of the cast of the beloved NBC sitcom regularly keep in touch. "We're in a group chat and we blow it up every now and again," Harper said. "Just random stuff and some memes and some jokes and whatever, but I still keep in touch with everybody."

The Good Place, which ended its four-season run in 2020, starred Harper, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto. While the former co-stars are no longer working side-by-side, Harper explained he's just glad to watch everybody thrive.

"We've all got to work pretty consistently after that show," he said, "and it's such a blessing to continue to get to do this thing that you love and watch the people that you love get to do the thing that they love as well."