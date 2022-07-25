Exclusive

See How Jameela Jamil Says Playing Tatiana in She-Hulk Has Revolutionized Her Life

In an exclusive interview with E! News at 2022 Comic-Con, She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil revealed how playing such a powerful character unlocked a new side of herself. See what she had to say.

She-Hulk allowed Jameela Jamil to harness her own superpowers. 

Jamil, who plays Titania in the upcoming Disney+ series She Hulk: Attorney at Large alongside Tatiana Maslany, revealed how impactful the experience was during an exclusive interview with E! News at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. 

"I got to learn how to use my body in this whole new way," she explained. "I've always been so gangly and pathetic and Mr. Bean-esque. For the first time, they made me feel strong and powerful."

Jamil, who has long been open about her mental health battles and history with eating disorders, said playing such a dynamic and self-assured character has led to revelations about her own struggles.

"The way that I stand has changed. My confidence has changed," she said. "I've been working on eating recovery my whole life and I feel like, for the first time ever, I might have actually cracked it because of playing Titania."

Jamil, who hosts body positivity podcast I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, shared that she hopes to apply Tatiana's confidence to all different facets of her life—especially professional settings.

"I want to be big, I want to be strong. That's her whole thing. She sees it as beautiful and powerful," Jamil said. "We've been taught for so long not to take up any space. She wants to take up as much space in a room as she possibly can. I think that's really inspiring. May I hold onto that feeling in an industry that always encourages the opposite."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Large follows She-Hulk (a.k.a. Jennifer Walters), according to the streamer, "a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."

The series also stars Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Watch Jameela in all her glory when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres August 17 on Disney+.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237.

