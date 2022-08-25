This Urban Decay Lipstick Looks Like a Lip Gloss and Lasts for 16 Hours Even Through Eating and Drinking

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a self-appointed liquid lipstick expert, I am always eager try a new product. I even turned my bathroom wall into a liquid lipstick display. It really is my favorite makeup product. I am constantly eating, drinking, and talking, so a lipstick that actually lasts is a must for me. I don't have the time to reapply or do a status check on my lipstick throughout a busy day. I'm gonna contradict myself a little bit here: I love the staying power of a lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. That has been an ideal product in my head for years. I have been on the hunt for something to fit that description and Urban Decay truly came through for me.

I'm just gonna come out and say it: the Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick is my dream product. It looks just like a lip gloss, but it actually stays on all day long. The brand claims that it lasts for up to 16 hours, and through my own personal experiences of eating, drinking, and talking excessively I can confirm that this is accurate (for me, at least). It delivers an intense, highly-pigmented shine with just one layer of product.

Stop reapplying lip gloss constantly. This glossy lipstick is smudge-proof, transfer-proof, food-resistant, and water-resistant. Plus, it feels so light on the lips. It comes in 12 shades and it has 21.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. Step up your glam with this game-changing product.