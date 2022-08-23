Selena Gomez Dropped a Rare Beauty Makeup Collection Inspired by Only Murders in the Building

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is the TV show that keeps on giving. There are so many twists and turns as the mystery unravels, laugh-out-loud comedic moments, intriguing wardrobe choices, and even some subtle glam. If you want to channel the show in your everyday life (minus the whole neighbors getting murdered plot line), Selena Gomez's makeup brand Rare Beauty shared the products (and shades) inspired by her character Mabel Mora.
Whether you want to replicate Mabel's look completely or if you just want to add one or two products to your makeup collection, here's your must-shop breakdown.
Mabel Mora's Mascara
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
This mascara has a uniquely shaped brush, which was designed to lift, curl, and add volume to your lashes, according to the brand. Its formula has conditioning ingredients, including castor oil.
This easy-to-build mascara has 65.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one customer raving, "I've been wearing this mascara for a while and had to write a review after a recent trip to Mexico — this isn't billed as waterproof but it lasted through a surprise rainstorm, heat/humidity, sweat, and tears (of joy). Truly, not one flake or smudge! If you're on the fence, just try it out. This is my holy grail mascara."
Mabel Mora's Blush
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush in Nearly Apricot
Emulate Mabel's muted coral blush with the Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush in Nearly Apricot. If you're not a makeup expert, this is the goof-proof product that you need. It's so easy-to-use. It's super blendable. You can apply it with your fingertips, a dense brush, or a makeup sponge. This blush has 169.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
"This is an absolutely phenomenal,gorgeous ,AND AFFORDABLE blush ! To me , it feels like a hybrid, that it's incredibly lightweight and silky , yet dries down to an exquisite matte with a beautiful flush of color," a Sephora shopper said.
Mabel Mora's Lipstick
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Brave
If you want a long-lasting lipstick that actually feels soft on your lips, I love the Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick. It lasts through eating, drinking, kissing, and talking without drying my lips. If you want to channel your inner Mabel, get this in the shade Brave, which is a muted terracotta color. This liquid lipstick has 174.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Mabel Mora's Eyeshadow
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow in Nearly Neutral
You know that feeling of heavy eyeshadow weighing down your eyelids? No one feels glamorous in that scenario, right? That's why you need to switch to a lightweight eyeshadow that's still packed with pigment. This eyeshadow has a super light, unique, liquid-to-powder formula that is easy to blend. Plus, it's waterproof and crease-resistant, according to the brand. This eyeshadow has 54.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. Selena wore the shade Nearly Neutral as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building.
A Sephora shopper said, "I've always struggled with eyeshadow. Oily lids, hooded eyes, and I'm very fair. A smokey eye or eyeliner is just too much. Powder always creases on me. I wanted to try something new because I'm getting married soon. This product is perfect for me! Nearly Neutral looks great."
Mabel Mora's Eyeliner
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Applying liquid eyeliner is no joke. That's why you need to be super selective with your products. This one has a brush tip with 1,000 vegan bristles to create thin or thick lines with extreme precision and control," according to the brand. This formula is long-lasting, waterproof, and it's super pigmented. The liner has 55.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A fan raved, "Holy grail! I love this eyeliner so much! It's easy to use and glides on so smoothly. For anyone wondering, it IS actually matte. I have oily eyelids where my eyeshadow literally melts off but this stays on! I've worn this eyeliner through my long work days in the summer heat where there's no AC (no joke) and it still manages to survive at the end of the day."
Mabel Mora's Compact
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit
Let's face it: shine happens. This two-in-one refillable compact is a must-have. It includes blotting sheets and a powder, so you can freshen up and combat shine on the go. You get 100 blotting sheets and the powder gives you a soft, blurred effect instead of looking chalky or ghost-like.
This product has 35.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. A fan of the kit raved, "Love this product!!! Easy for touching up your oily skin/ sweat from throughout the day!! Keeps your makeup looking fresh!!"
