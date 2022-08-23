TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Lindsay Lohan Revives Her Iconic Early Aughts Side Part in Glam Selfie

Lindsay Lohan recently shared an ultra glamorous selfie, in which she brought back her iconic hairstyle from the early 2000s.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 23, 2022 9:44 PMTags
FashionLindsay LohanHairStyle Collective HairNostalgiaE! Insider
Watch: Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas

It's not Lindsay Lohan's fault people are so obsessed with her latest selfie.

The Mean Girls star set the internet ablaze after posting a stunning behind-the-scenes photo of herself to Instagram on Aug. 21. In the candid snapshot, the 36-year-old brought back her iconic side part—a hairstyle she rocked in the early and mid aughts. If anything, Lindsay's throwback glam looked as if she had stepped off set of the 2004 movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, playing her famously dramatic character Lola.

Lindsay's bold peach-colored lipstick and soft smoky eye added extra oomph to her chic white feathered outfit.

"Glam time," Lindsay captioned her post, adding a red heart emoji and the hashtag bts.

The former Disney star's close friends and family swooned over her look in the comments section.

Lindsay's mom Dina Lohan gushed, "Gorgeous doll of mine," while her younger brother Dakota added, "You are perfect sis."

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott replied, "CUTIE PIEEE."

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Best Roles

The Parent Trap star certainly still had her newlywed glow in the selfie, which comes a little more than a month after she tied the knot with longtime partner Bader Shammas in July.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

2

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

3

A Million Little Things Reportedly Ending With Season 5

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lindsay expressed in a July 2 Instagram, alongside a sweet selfie with Bader. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband."

She continued, "My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday."

Walt Disney Pictures
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

2

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

3

A Million Little Things Reportedly Ending With Season 5

4

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Shares Touching Reason They Chose Her Cemetery

5

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Message for "Beautiful" Son Jack's Birthday