Megan Fox Is Making This Controversial Millennial Hairstyle Cool Again

Thanks to Megan Fox, the side part is in the midst of a glorious comeback!

It makes sense the Good Mourning star would be the one to revive the controversial Millennial hairstyle. After all, Megan has never shied away from bold beauty makeovers. It was just last month she debuted pale pink hair to twin with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at his Life in Pink documentary premiere.

So, it comes as no surprise that her most recent transformation is sure to cause a buzz.

Why, you ask? Back in 2021, Gen Z teens expressed their total disdain for the millennial-favorite side part on TikTok, prompting a whole lot of chatter about whether it was time to retire the style.

"Prove me wrong," user @glowyberd stated, "but I don't think there is a single person who looks better with a side part than they do a middle part."

TikToker @blushliz responded to the canceled hairstyle, captioning her video, "Forcing a middle part every day because I don't want Gen Z to think I'm old."