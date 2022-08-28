A History of Every Unforgettable Moment From the MTV VMAs

It was the stage interruption heard ‘round the world.
But even before Kanye West infamously stormed the stage during Taylor Swift's award acceptance speech in 2009 (which was the same ceremony that also saw Lil Mama crash a performance and Lady Gaga make an unbelievable onstage VMAs debut), the MTV Video Music Awards was the event where anything can happen.
Arguably, fans everywhere were stunned when Britney Spears strolled out on stage with a snake fully draped over her shoulders during her 2001 performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U." However, that polarizing moment would be triumphed just two years later when the Princess of Pop would outdo herself when she locked lips with Madonna (with the latter also kissing Christina Aguilera) during their 2003 performance.
And as they say, the rest is history.
This year's show—set to air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT—is already guaranteed to have everyone on the edge of their seats.
But until then, take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments thus far: