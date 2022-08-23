TV Scoop Awards 2022

Why Neil Gaiman Isn't Confident About Sandman's Future on Netflix

Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman has been a big success out of the gate—but that doesn't mean it's getting a season two. Find out what creator Neil Gaiman said about its chances.

The Sandman is a hit—but that might not be enough.

Despite being the No. 1 show on Netflix worldwide, with over 127 million hours viewed from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, a second season of the long-awaited series isn't a sure thing.

Why? "Because Sandman is a really expensive show," The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman explained on Twitter. "And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well."

He added, "So yes, we've been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough."

The Mindy Kaling-produced Never Have I Ever was No. 2 worldwide with just over 55 million hours viewed during the same time period, followed by season three of Locke & Key at No. 3, season four of Stranger Things at No. 4 and season four of Virgin River at No. 5.

The Sandman was viewed for nearly 200 million hours over the first nine days of release since its Aug. 5 debut.

For the sake of comparison, Stranger Things season four was viewed over 300 million hours in its first full week of release, which more than doubles Sandman's total.

However, as Gaiman explained, it's more than just how many people are watching—it matters for how long.

"It applies to all of us. In the old Nielsen Ratings days the only thing networks cared about was who (and how many) were watching," he tweeted. "Now the streamers want to know that people are watching and completing."

The Sandman is based on the comic books written by Gaiman and stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-BaptisteBoyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis and Charles Dance.

On Aug. 19, Netflix released a surprise two-part bonus episode—one part live-action, one part animated—featuring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy and David Tennant.

