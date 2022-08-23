Michael Jackson's Nephew Taj Slams Rolling Stone for Crowning Harry Styles the "New King of Pop"

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Amid Romance

It's not the same as it was, ever since Harry Styles landed on the latest cover of Rolling Stone.

On Aug. 22, the music magazine unveiled the cover for the October/November issue of its U.K. edition, which featured the "As It Was" singer wearing only a pair of pink sequined boxers and a white fur coat while holding a lit birthday cake. Teasing its interview with Harry, the outlet printed as a subhead under the 28-year-old's name: "How the new King of Pop set the music world flame."

Given how the title has been commonly associated with Michael Jackson, the late hitmaker's nephew, Taj Jackson, took issue with it and wasn't afraid to confront the publication about the matter.

"There is no new King of Pop," he wrote in response to Rolling Stone UK's tweet about the cover. "You don't own the title @RollingStone, and you didn't earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice."