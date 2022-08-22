Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Aimed at Their Relationship

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Take a Casual Stroll in NYC

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are fully aware that the singer's fandom is no longer as it was before their romance.



Although the singer—who's had fans buzzing since he began dating the Don't Worry Darling director in late 2020—is hardly on social media, as he revealed, the 28-year-old knows of the negative response some fans have had to his personal life.



"That obviously doesn't make me feel good," Harry told Rolling Stone in a cover story published Aug. 22. "It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."



As for Olivia, although the 38-year-old called the collective of his fans, "deeply loving people," she added, "What I don't understand about the cruelty you're referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity." Calling it "the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there," she clarified, "I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness."